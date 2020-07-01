Large one bedroom apartment occupying ground level and lower level of townhouse. Eat in kitchen with nook. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and kitchen nook. Fenced backyard. Front Porch. No smoking, pets considered.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 have any available units?
601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 have?
Some of 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 Nottingham Rd Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
