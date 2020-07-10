Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6005 THE ALAMEDA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6005 THE ALAMEDA
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6005 THE ALAMEDA
6005 The Alameda
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6005 The Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21239
Ramblewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6005 THE ALAMEDA have any available units?
6005 THE ALAMEDA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6005 THE ALAMEDA currently offering any rent specials?
6005 THE ALAMEDA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 THE ALAMEDA pet-friendly?
No, 6005 THE ALAMEDA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6005 THE ALAMEDA offer parking?
No, 6005 THE ALAMEDA does not offer parking.
Does 6005 THE ALAMEDA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 THE ALAMEDA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 THE ALAMEDA have a pool?
No, 6005 THE ALAMEDA does not have a pool.
Does 6005 THE ALAMEDA have accessible units?
No, 6005 THE ALAMEDA does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 THE ALAMEDA have units with dishwashers?
No, 6005 THE ALAMEDA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6005 THE ALAMEDA have units with air conditioning?
No, 6005 THE ALAMEDA does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland