Home
Baltimore, MD
6 E WEST STREET
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 E WEST STREET
6 East West Street
No Longer Available
Location
6 East West Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse one block from Cross st market. Gourmet kitchen with roof top deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 E WEST STREET have any available units?
6 E WEST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 6 E WEST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6 E WEST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 E WEST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6 E WEST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 6 E WEST STREET offer parking?
No, 6 E WEST STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6 E WEST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 E WEST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 E WEST STREET have a pool?
No, 6 E WEST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6 E WEST STREET have accessible units?
No, 6 E WEST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6 E WEST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 E WEST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 E WEST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 E WEST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
