5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE

5942 Glenfalls Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5942 Glenfalls Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor apartment rental just off Belair road. This apartment rental has central air, heat, hardwood flooring, washer & dryer, and nice open bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

