Home
Baltimore, MD
5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE
5942 Glenfalls Ave
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5942 Glenfalls Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come check out this 2 bedroom 1 bathroom second floor apartment rental just off Belair road. This apartment rental has central air, heat, hardwood flooring, washer & dryer, and nice open bathroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE have any available units?
5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE have?
Some of 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5942 GLENFALLS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
