Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5930 PLUMER AVENUE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

5930 PLUMER AVENUE

5930 Plumer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Plumer Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedmont

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SHOWS GREAT HIGH END SOLID WOOD KITCHEN CABINETRY UPGRADED APPLIANCES TOP GRADE GRANITE COUNTERS NICE OPEN SPACE BETWEEN KITCHEN DR AND LR MASTER BR WITH 1/2 BA HARDWOOD FLOORING CAC EXTRA LARGE YARD FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES APPLICANT MUST HAVE EXCELLENT RENTAL REFERENCE STABLE DOCUMENTED INCOME NO RENT NOTICES OR EVICTIONS LAST 7 YEARS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE have any available units?
5930 PLUMER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE have?
Some of 5930 PLUMER AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 PLUMER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5930 PLUMER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 PLUMER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5930 PLUMER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5930 PLUMER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5930 PLUMER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5930 PLUMER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5930 PLUMER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5930 PLUMER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

