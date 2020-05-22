SHOWS GREAT HIGH END SOLID WOOD KITCHEN CABINETRY UPGRADED APPLIANCES TOP GRADE GRANITE COUNTERS NICE OPEN SPACE BETWEEN KITCHEN DR AND LR MASTER BR WITH 1/2 BA HARDWOOD FLOORING CAC EXTRA LARGE YARD FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES APPLICANT MUST HAVE EXCELLENT RENTAL REFERENCE STABLE DOCUMENTED INCOME NO RENT NOTICES OR EVICTIONS LAST 7 YEARS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE have any available units?
5930 PLUMER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 PLUMER AVENUE have?
Some of 5930 PLUMER AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 PLUMER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5930 PLUMER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.