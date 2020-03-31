5922 Eurith Avenue

Nice size living room with refinished hardwood floors. Separate dining room as well. Galley style kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Small deck off the kitchen that leads to a large fenced in back yard. There is one good size bedroom on the first floor and also a separate room that can either be an office or den. Second floor has 2 large bedrooms as well. Large unfinished basement for lots of storage. Available Now .CAC as well. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
