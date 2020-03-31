All apartments in Baltimore
5922 Eurith Avenue
5922 Eurith Avenue

Location

5922 Eurith Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Cedmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice size living room with refinished hardwood floors. Separate dining room as well. Galley style kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Small deck off the kitchen that leads to a large fenced in back yard. There is one good size bedroom on the first floor and also a separate room that can either be an office or den. Second floor has 2 large bedrooms as well. Large unfinished basement for lots of storage. Available Now .CAC as well.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 Eurith Avenue have any available units?
5922 Eurith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 Eurith Avenue have?
Some of 5922 Eurith Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 Eurith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Eurith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Eurith Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5922 Eurith Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5922 Eurith Avenue offer parking?
No, 5922 Eurith Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5922 Eurith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5922 Eurith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Eurith Avenue have a pool?
No, 5922 Eurith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5922 Eurith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5922 Eurith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Eurith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5922 Eurith Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
