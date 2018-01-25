Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5912 WINNER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5912 WINNER AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5912 WINNER AVENUE
5912 Winner Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5912 Winner Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home on a great block, new carpet and granite counter. Ready to rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have any available units?
5912 WINNER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have?
Some of 5912 WINNER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5912 WINNER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5912 WINNER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 WINNER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5912 WINNER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5912 WINNER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 WINNER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5912 WINNER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5912 WINNER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 WINNER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
1405 Point
1405 Point St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland