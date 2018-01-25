All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 12 2019

5912 WINNER AVENUE

5912 Winner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5912 Winner Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home on a great block, new carpet and granite counter. Ready to rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have any available units?
5912 WINNER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have?
Some of 5912 WINNER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5912 WINNER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5912 WINNER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5912 WINNER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5912 WINNER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5912 WINNER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5912 WINNER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5912 WINNER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5912 WINNER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5912 WINNER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5912 WINNER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
