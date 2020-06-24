5901 Eastern Ave - Unit C

Amenities

Total Space Available: 2,169

SFRental Rate: $18 /SF/YearProperty

Type: Retail

Property Sub-type: Strip Center

Gross Leasable Area: 8,455 SF

Year Built: 2013

Anchor Tenant 1: Seasons Pizza

Anchor Tenant 2: Eastern Ave Pharmacy and Equipment

Lot Size: 18,000 SF

Traffic Count: 22,000

Cross Streets: Bonsal

Zoning Description: B2

Description

- Conveniently located on the high volume road that is known as Eastern Avenue

- Traffic light provides exposure and great visibility

- Access to Johns Hopkins Bayview Center Employeer of approx 7000 employees

- New Shopping Center with Retail Spaces Available

- Ready to start building and renovating the interior as necessary for your business venture.

- Build out permits have been approved for white box finish just add your details.

- All utilities, 7.5 ton HVAC, 1 inch water line



Bayview Square is strategically located at the traffic light on the corner of Eastern Avenue and Dundalk Avenue, which is a high traffic avenue in Baltimore. The location of Bayview Square was devised so that it would be clearly visible to passerby's. Located directly across the street, the Johns Hopkins Bayview Center, employer of 7000 approximately professionals, offers a huge market to be accessed.



*Traffic count of 22000 cars daily. 4 minutes from I-95, 295, 695.