All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2

5901 Chinquapin Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5901 Chinquapin Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
This two bedroom, one bath apartment features wall to wall carpet and freshly painted rooms. Rent this apartment for $795.00 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 have any available units?
5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 offer parking?
No, 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 have a pool?
No, 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 Chinquapin Pkwy - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Clipper Mill
2002 Clipper Park Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland