5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor
Last updated August 12 2019 at 10:34 PM

5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor

5813 Chinquapin Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

5813 Chinquapin Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21239
Glen Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well maintained 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment. Hardwood floors, gas heat and cooking. Convenient to public transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor have any available units?
5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor have?
Some of 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 5813 Chinquapin Parkway, 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.

