Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:21 AM

5810 Highgate Dr

5810 Highgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5810 Highgate Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,250 - 3bed/2 bath house for rent. Large master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Near the Mt. Washington area of the city. Large private fenced in yard with deck. Updated kitchen, Excellent neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5810 Highgate Dr have any available units?
5810 Highgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5810 Highgate Dr have?
Some of 5810 Highgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5810 Highgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5810 Highgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5810 Highgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5810 Highgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5810 Highgate Dr offer parking?
No, 5810 Highgate Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5810 Highgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5810 Highgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5810 Highgate Dr have a pool?
No, 5810 Highgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5810 Highgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 5810 Highgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5810 Highgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5810 Highgate Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
