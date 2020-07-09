5810 Highgate Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

$1,250 - 3bed/2 bath house for rent. Large master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Near the Mt. Washington area of the city. Large private fenced in yard with deck. Updated kitchen, Excellent neighborhood.