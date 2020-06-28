All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:44 AM

5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD

5734 Maplehill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Loch Raven
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5734 Maplehill Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Really nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath middle group rowhouse with central air, wood floors, double pane vinyl windows, bay window, front & back porches and spacious basement. Nice kitchen and baths. Ready to lease today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD have any available units?
5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Maplewood Apts
956 Argonne Dr
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland