Really nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath middle group rowhouse with central air, wood floors, double pane vinyl windows, bay window, front & back porches and spacious basement. Nice kitchen and baths. Ready to lease today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD have any available units?
5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5734 MAPLEHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.