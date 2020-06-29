Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:27 AM
5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE
5715 Simmonds Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5715 Simmonds Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely renovated one bedroom apartment with wood floors, modern kitchen and bath with tub. Ready now for an immediate move-in. $40 non-refundable application and credit check fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE have any available units?
5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 SIMMONDS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
