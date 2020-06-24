Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
567 Lucia Avenue
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:56 AM
567 Lucia Avenue
Location
567 Lucia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Yale Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3 bedroom, 2 bath in Yale Heights. Features include central air, washer/dryer, finished basement and fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 567 Lucia Avenue have any available units?
567 Lucia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 567 Lucia Avenue have?
Some of 567 Lucia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 567 Lucia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
567 Lucia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Lucia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 567 Lucia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 567 Lucia Avenue offer parking?
No, 567 Lucia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 567 Lucia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 Lucia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Lucia Avenue have a pool?
No, 567 Lucia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 567 Lucia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 567 Lucia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Lucia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Lucia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
