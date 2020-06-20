Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5649 Kavon Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5649 Kavon Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5649 Kavon Ave
5649 Kavon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5649 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 3 Bedroom Townhome on Quiet Cul-de-sac
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Washer & Dryer
-Parking Pad in Rear
-Quiet Block
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4578713)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have any available units?
5649 Kavon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5649 Kavon Ave have?
Some of 5649 Kavon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5649 Kavon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Kavon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Kavon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5649 Kavon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5649 Kavon Ave does offer parking.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5649 Kavon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have a pool?
No, 5649 Kavon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have accessible units?
No, 5649 Kavon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5649 Kavon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland