Baltimore, MD
5649 Kavon Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5649 Kavon Ave

5649 Kavon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5649 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Amazing 3 Bedroom Townhome on Quiet Cul-de-sac

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Floors
-Washer & Dryer
-Parking Pad in Rear
-Quiet Block

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4578713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5649 Kavon Ave have any available units?
5649 Kavon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5649 Kavon Ave have?
Some of 5649 Kavon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5649 Kavon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5649 Kavon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5649 Kavon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5649 Kavon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5649 Kavon Ave does offer parking.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5649 Kavon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have a pool?
No, 5649 Kavon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have accessible units?
No, 5649 Kavon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5649 Kavon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5649 Kavon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
