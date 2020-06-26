Rent Calculator
5604 Biddison Ave
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM
5604 Biddison Ave
5604 Biddison Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5604 Biddison Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4890771)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5604 Biddison Ave have any available units?
5604 Biddison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5604 Biddison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5604 Biddison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 Biddison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5604 Biddison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5604 Biddison Ave offer parking?
No, 5604 Biddison Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5604 Biddison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5604 Biddison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 Biddison Ave have a pool?
No, 5604 Biddison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5604 Biddison Ave have accessible units?
No, 5604 Biddison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 Biddison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5604 Biddison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 Biddison Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 Biddison Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
