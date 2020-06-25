This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in between Towson and Baltimore. Recently renovated with wood laminate floors ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bath! Community parking lot
Property Highlights: - Laminate Wood Floors - Laundry Room - Small Community of Apartments - Laundry on Site - Lawn Care and Trash Removal Included - Vouchers Welcome - Central AC - Hot & Cold Water Included
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5603 The Alameda Unit c have any available units?
5603 The Alameda Unit c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 The Alameda Unit c have?
Some of 5603 The Alameda Unit c's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 The Alameda Unit c currently offering any rent specials?
5603 The Alameda Unit c is not currently offering any rent specials.