5603 The Alameda Unit c

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in between Towson and Baltimore. Recently renovated with wood laminate floors ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bath! Community parking lot



Property Highlights:

- Laminate Wood Floors

- Laundry Room

- Small Community of Apartments

- Laundry on Site

- Lawn Care and Trash Removal Included

- Vouchers Welcome

- Central AC

- Hot & Cold Water Included



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4839250)