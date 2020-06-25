All apartments in Baltimore
5603 The Alameda Unit c

5603 The Alameda · No Longer Available
Location

5603 The Alameda, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in between Towson and Baltimore. Recently renovated with wood laminate floors ceramic tiles in the kitchen and bath! Community parking lot

Property Highlights:
- Laminate Wood Floors
- Laundry Room
- Small Community of Apartments
- Laundry on Site
- Lawn Care and Trash Removal Included
- Vouchers Welcome
- Central AC
- Hot & Cold Water Included

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4839250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 The Alameda Unit c have any available units?
5603 The Alameda Unit c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 The Alameda Unit c have?
Some of 5603 The Alameda Unit c's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 The Alameda Unit c currently offering any rent specials?
5603 The Alameda Unit c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 The Alameda Unit c pet-friendly?
No, 5603 The Alameda Unit c is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5603 The Alameda Unit c offer parking?
Yes, 5603 The Alameda Unit c offers parking.
Does 5603 The Alameda Unit c have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 The Alameda Unit c does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 The Alameda Unit c have a pool?
No, 5603 The Alameda Unit c does not have a pool.
Does 5603 The Alameda Unit c have accessible units?
No, 5603 The Alameda Unit c does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 The Alameda Unit c have units with dishwashers?
No, 5603 The Alameda Unit c does not have units with dishwashers.
