All apartments in Baltimore
Home
Baltimore, MD
5600 Magnolia Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
5600 Magnolia Avenue
5600 Magnolia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5600 Magnolia Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated 2bedroom 1 bath unit that includes a washer and dryer. Water, gas, and electric included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5600 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
5600 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5600 Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 5600 Magnolia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5600 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Magnolia Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5600 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 5600 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5600 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 Magnolia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5600 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5600 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
