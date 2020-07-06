All apartments in Baltimore
5600 Cedella Ave.
5600 Cedella Ave.

5600 Cedella Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Cedella Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom with large fenced rear yard - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home in East Baltimore. Large driveway can fit 2 cars. Brand new carpet and paint. Wont last long

To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser

https://showmojo.com/l/75b9d500c2/5600-cedella-ave-egwst-baltimore-md-21206?iframe
or call 1800-837-0037 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit https://slatehouse.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=db32f723-2a72-4264-ae66-3e988f46b8da
Or go to https://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
Find the property and click "apply"

Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: Sewer and trash
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant

Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5173890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

