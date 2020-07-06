Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom with large fenced rear yard - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home in East Baltimore. Large driveway can fit 2 cars. Brand new carpet and paint. Wont last long



To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser



https://showmojo.com/l/75b9d500c2/5600-cedella-ave-egwst-baltimore-md-21206?iframe

or call 1800-837-0037 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit https://slatehouse.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=db32f723-2a72-4264-ae66-3e988f46b8da

Or go to https://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

Find the property and click "apply"



Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: Sewer and trash

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE5173890)