5600 Cedella Ave.

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom with large fenced rear yard - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home in East Baltimore. Large driveway can fit 2 cars. Brand new carpet and paint. Wont last long
Small pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: Sewer and trash
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant
Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.
