Baltimore, MD
5511 Pimlico Road
Last updated October 28 2019 at 4:37 PM

5511 Pimlico Road

5511 Pimlico Road · No Longer Available
Location

5511 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209
Mt. Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: ; Square footage: ; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1350.00; IMRID16795

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5511 Pimlico Road have any available units?
5511 Pimlico Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5511 Pimlico Road have?
Some of 5511 Pimlico Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5511 Pimlico Road currently offering any rent specials?
5511 Pimlico Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5511 Pimlico Road pet-friendly?
No, 5511 Pimlico Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5511 Pimlico Road offer parking?
Yes, 5511 Pimlico Road offers parking.
Does 5511 Pimlico Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5511 Pimlico Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5511 Pimlico Road have a pool?
No, 5511 Pimlico Road does not have a pool.
Does 5511 Pimlico Road have accessible units?
No, 5511 Pimlico Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5511 Pimlico Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5511 Pimlico Road has units with dishwashers.

