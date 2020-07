Amenities

on-site laundry all utils included parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Small Room with a shared bathroom. All utilities included. Street parking (one parking spot is available for rent for $50 per month) Full laundry room available on site.

Small Room with a shared bathroom. All utilities included.

Street parking (one parking spot is available for rent for $50 per month)



Full laundry room available on site.