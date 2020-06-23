All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

546 SAINT MARY STREET

546 Saint Mary Street · No Longer Available
Location

546 Saint Mary Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Seton Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Historic Seton Hill First Floor Unit. 4 full bedrooms with 2 full bathroom. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Close to Hospitals. perfect fro students but all are welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

