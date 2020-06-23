Rent Calculator
546 SAINT MARY STREET
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM
546 SAINT MARY STREET
546 Saint Mary Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
546 Saint Mary Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Seton Hill
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Historic Seton Hill First Floor Unit. 4 full bedrooms with 2 full bathroom. New kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Close to Hospitals. perfect fro students but all are welcomed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 546 SAINT MARY STREET have any available units?
546 SAINT MARY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 546 SAINT MARY STREET have?
Some of 546 SAINT MARY STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 546 SAINT MARY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
546 SAINT MARY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 SAINT MARY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 546 SAINT MARY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 546 SAINT MARY STREET offer parking?
No, 546 SAINT MARY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 546 SAINT MARY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 SAINT MARY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 SAINT MARY STREET have a pool?
No, 546 SAINT MARY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 546 SAINT MARY STREET have accessible units?
No, 546 SAINT MARY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 546 SAINT MARY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 SAINT MARY STREET has units with dishwashers.
