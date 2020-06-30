Rent Calculator
Last updated March 5 2020
5455 WHITWOOD ROAD
5455 Whitwood Road
·
5455 Whitwood Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD have any available units?
5455 WHITWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5455 WHITWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5455 WHITWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
