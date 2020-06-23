All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

5455 Belle Vista Avenue

5455 Belle Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5455 Belle Vista Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom 2 Bathroom home - Great 4 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. The home features a huge backyard. Includes washer and dryer, stove, and refrigerator. Great hardwood floor through the house.

(RLNE4539676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 Belle Vista Avenue have any available units?
5455 Belle Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 Belle Vista Avenue have?
Some of 5455 Belle Vista Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 Belle Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5455 Belle Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 Belle Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5455 Belle Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5455 Belle Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 5455 Belle Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5455 Belle Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5455 Belle Vista Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 Belle Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 5455 Belle Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5455 Belle Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5455 Belle Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 Belle Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 Belle Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
