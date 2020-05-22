5440 frederick avenue - 2

Amenities

We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.



**All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric & Water)**



*Top floor studio

*Huge Deck to view Nature

*Newer carpet

*Paint and new kitchen appliances

*Refrigerator

*Oven / range

*Balcony & Patio Included

*Laundry room/hookups

*A short distance to Ellicott City, Columbia, UMBC, CCBC, BWI, I-695, I-95, shops, hospitals and minutes to downtown Baltimore



-Pets are welcome



This is a special studio in the Stonecroft Mansion in the Catonsville area. Top floor studio with breathtaking views on the large deck. Newer carpet, paint and new kitchen appliances. Utilities Included! Pet friendly.



