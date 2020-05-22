All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:37 AM

5440 frederick avenue - 2

5440 Frederick Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Westgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.

**All Utilities Included (Heat, Electric & Water)**

*Top floor studio
*Huge Deck to view Nature
*Newer carpet
*Paint and new kitchen appliances
*Refrigerator
*Oven / range
*Balcony & Patio Included
*Laundry room/hookups
*A short distance to Ellicott City, Columbia, UMBC, CCBC, BWI, I-695, I-95, shops, hospitals and minutes to downtown Baltimore

-Pets are welcome

This is a special studio in the Stonecroft Mansion in the Catonsville area. Top floor studio with breathtaking views on the large deck. Newer carpet, paint and new kitchen appliances. Utilities Included! Pet friendly.

UNIT FEATURES---

Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Heat-gas, Laundry room/hookups, Oven / Range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 frederick avenue - 2 have any available units?
5440 frederick avenue - 2 has a unit available for $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5440 frederick avenue - 2 have?
Some of 5440 frederick avenue - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5440 frederick avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5440 frederick avenue - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 frederick avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 frederick avenue - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5440 frederick avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 5440 frederick avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5440 frederick avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 frederick avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 frederick avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 5440 frederick avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5440 frederick avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5440 frederick avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 frederick avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 frederick avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
