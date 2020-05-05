Rent Calculator
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM
5406 PARKSIDE PLACE
5406 Parkside Place
No Longer Available
Location
5406 Parkside Place, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nice 4br / 2.5 bath ready for immediate occupancy! Welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE have any available units?
5406 PARKSIDE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5406 PARKSIDE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE offer parking?
No, 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE have a pool?
No, 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5406 PARKSIDE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
