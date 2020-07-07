All apartments in Baltimore
535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space

535 Dundalk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

535 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Eastwood

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
conference room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
Approximately 1300 sqft. of commercial space, previously used as a dentist office. This site is suitable for variety of commercial uses. This building is located 0.4 miles away from baltimore first Opportunity Zone Development, Yard 56.

Space available for $10.5 per sqft.
535 Dundalk Ave is 0.332 acres and is improved by a 2-story office building formerly used as a bank branch. It contains approx. 10,584 sq. ft. according to the State Dept. of Assessment and Taxation ("SDAT") web site. Each of the two levels is divided into a series of offices and conference rooms.

They are finished with tile or carpeting and drop tile ceilings. The building has 4 gas fired forced hot air heating and air conditioning systems.

A paved parking lot for approx. 27 vehicles is shared with the adjoining property, 545 Dundalk Ave.

545 Dundalk Ave is 0.29 acres and is improved by a one-story storefront building containing approx. 1,358 sq. ft. according to the SDAT web site. It is suitable for renovation into a number of commercial uses.

Space available for $10.5 per sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space have any available units?
535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space have?
Some of 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space currently offering any rent specials?
535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space pet-friendly?
No, 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space offer parking?
Yes, 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space offers parking.
Does 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space have units with washers and dryers?
No, 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space have a pool?
No, 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space does not have a pool.
Does 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space have accessible units?
No, 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space have units with dishwashers?
No, 535 Dundalk Avenue - Office Space does not have units with dishwashers.

