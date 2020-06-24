Rent Calculator
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1
5343 Nelson Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5343 Nelson Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Washer & Dryer
-6 Panel Doors Throughout
-Lots of Sunlight
-Quiet Block
-Close to Public Transit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4753610)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5343 Nelson Ave Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
