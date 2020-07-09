Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
534 BRUNSWICK STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 27
534 BRUNSWICK STREET
534 Brunswick Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Location
534 Brunswick Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Mill Hill
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom in Mill Hill ready to move in. Lease for $1100 a month. Wood floors on main and upper levels. Close to transportation, Gwynns Falls Park, Carol Park, and Saint Agnes Hospital
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 534 BRUNSWICK STREET have any available units?
534 BRUNSWICK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 534 BRUNSWICK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
534 BRUNSWICK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 BRUNSWICK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 534 BRUNSWICK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 534 BRUNSWICK STREET offer parking?
No, 534 BRUNSWICK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 534 BRUNSWICK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 BRUNSWICK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 BRUNSWICK STREET have a pool?
No, 534 BRUNSWICK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 534 BRUNSWICK STREET have accessible units?
No, 534 BRUNSWICK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 534 BRUNSWICK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 BRUNSWICK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 534 BRUNSWICK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 BRUNSWICK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
