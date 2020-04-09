Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 532 coventry rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
532 coventry rd
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
532 coventry rd
532 Coventry Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
532 Coventry Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield
Amenities
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 144929
Large 2 bedroom close to shopping and bus line. As about our rent specials!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144929p
Property Id 144929
(RLNE5075375)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 532 coventry rd have any available units?
532 coventry rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 532 coventry rd have?
Some of 532 coventry rd's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 532 coventry rd currently offering any rent specials?
532 coventry rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 coventry rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 532 coventry rd is pet friendly.
Does 532 coventry rd offer parking?
No, 532 coventry rd does not offer parking.
Does 532 coventry rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 coventry rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 coventry rd have a pool?
No, 532 coventry rd does not have a pool.
Does 532 coventry rd have accessible units?
No, 532 coventry rd does not have accessible units.
Does 532 coventry rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 532 coventry rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland