Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5317 EASTERN AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5317 EASTERN AVENUE
5317 Eastern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5317 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Greektown
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Turn Key rental close to Bayview/JHU campus. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms home completed with a parking pad.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5317 EASTERN AVENUE have any available units?
5317 EASTERN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5317 EASTERN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5317 EASTERN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 EASTERN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5317 EASTERN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5317 EASTERN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5317 EASTERN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5317 EASTERN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5317 EASTERN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 EASTERN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5317 EASTERN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5317 EASTERN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5317 EASTERN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 EASTERN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5317 EASTERN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5317 EASTERN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5317 EASTERN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
