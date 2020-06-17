All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 531 S ANN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
531 S ANN STREET
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

531 S ANN STREET

531 South Ann Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

531 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedrooms and1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Fells Point, min from the water, restaurants, market, stores, John Hopkins Hospital and both I 95 and 83.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 S ANN STREET have any available units?
531 S ANN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 531 S ANN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
531 S ANN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 S ANN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 531 S ANN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 531 S ANN STREET offer parking?
No, 531 S ANN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 531 S ANN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 S ANN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 S ANN STREET have a pool?
No, 531 S ANN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 531 S ANN STREET have accessible units?
No, 531 S ANN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 531 S ANN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 S ANN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 531 S ANN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 531 S ANN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Broadview
105 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland