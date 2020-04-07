All apartments in Baltimore
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5301 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE
Last updated December 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

5301 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE

5301 Wyndholme Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Wyndholme Circle, Baltimore, MD 21229
Beechfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
ice maker
Beautiful second level condo with balcony in an elevator building. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and office/study/possible third bedroom. Conveniently located for easy access to downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

