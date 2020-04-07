5301 WYNDHOLME CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

Beautiful second level condo with balcony in an elevator building. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and office/study/possible third bedroom. Conveniently located for easy access to downtown Baltimore.