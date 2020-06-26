Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5300 TRAMORE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
5300 TRAMORE ROAD
Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:56 AM
1 of 44
5300 TRAMORE ROAD
5300 Tramore Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Baltimore
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
5300 Tramore Road, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5300 TRAMORE ROAD have any available units?
5300 TRAMORE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5300 TRAMORE ROAD have?
Some of 5300 TRAMORE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5300 TRAMORE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5300 TRAMORE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 TRAMORE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5300 TRAMORE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5300 TRAMORE ROAD offer parking?
No, 5300 TRAMORE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5300 TRAMORE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 TRAMORE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 TRAMORE ROAD have a pool?
No, 5300 TRAMORE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5300 TRAMORE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5300 TRAMORE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 TRAMORE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 TRAMORE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
