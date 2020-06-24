All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
529 Tunbridge Road
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:44 AM

529 Tunbridge Road

529 Tunbridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

529 Tunbridge Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Mid-Govans

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
529 Tunbridge Road Baltimore, MD 21212 - THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST!

A lovely 2-story row home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. As you enter the home, you will be impressed by the open and clean character of the home. The Hardwood floors, crisp paint and updated kitchen cabinets are just a few of the features that will catch your eye. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, recreation and much more.

Pets Considered on case-by-case

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: COMING SOON

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/nova

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 240-442-2575 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.
http://www.MarylandPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4904030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Tunbridge Road have any available units?
529 Tunbridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Tunbridge Road have?
Some of 529 Tunbridge Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Tunbridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
529 Tunbridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Tunbridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Tunbridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 529 Tunbridge Road offer parking?
No, 529 Tunbridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 529 Tunbridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Tunbridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Tunbridge Road have a pool?
No, 529 Tunbridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 529 Tunbridge Road have accessible units?
No, 529 Tunbridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Tunbridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Tunbridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
