529 S Luzerne Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

529 S Luzerne Ave

529 South Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

529 South Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in Canton

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Recess Lighting
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Jacuzzi Tub
-Deck off of Kitchen
-Parking Pad
-Walking Distance to Patterson Park
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants

(RLNE5165829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 S Luzerne Ave have any available units?
529 S Luzerne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 S Luzerne Ave have?
Some of 529 S Luzerne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 S Luzerne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
529 S Luzerne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 S Luzerne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 S Luzerne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 529 S Luzerne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 529 S Luzerne Ave offers parking.
Does 529 S Luzerne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 S Luzerne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 S Luzerne Ave have a pool?
No, 529 S Luzerne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 529 S Luzerne Ave have accessible units?
No, 529 S Luzerne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 529 S Luzerne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 S Luzerne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
