All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 528 WINSTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
528 WINSTON AVENUE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

528 WINSTON AVENUE

528 Winston Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

528 Winston Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston - Govans

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Not the entire house; Unit 1 available for rent, 2 levels with 1 bedroom and 2 full baths.Voucher Program TenantsAccepted.. Conveniently located near Notre Dame, Morgan, John Hopkins and Loyola. Rent includes water/sewer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 WINSTON AVENUE have any available units?
528 WINSTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 528 WINSTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
528 WINSTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 WINSTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 528 WINSTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 528 WINSTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 528 WINSTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 528 WINSTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 WINSTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 WINSTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 528 WINSTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 528 WINSTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 528 WINSTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 528 WINSTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 WINSTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 528 WINSTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 528 WINSTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln
Baltimore, MD 21244
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Sequoia Manor
3801 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
101 Wells
103 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland