528 E 27th St

Amenities
528 E. 27th Street - a beauty!! - Property Id: 152024
This is 1 of 4 side-by-side, fully renovated row homes in hip East Harwood available for rent. Details of the property include 3 bedrooms with closets in each BR; master BR with full bathroom; additional 2nd fl full bath, 1st fl half bath, 1st fl laundry closet with new washer/dryer; high efficiency ductless HVAC units; high efficiency, insulated vinyl windows; matching stainless appliances; granite kitchen counter-top; pantry; matching brushed nickel cabinet and door hardware throughout; luxury vinyl tile on first floor and gorgeous carpet on 2nd floor & staircase; under cabinet & ambient lighting in kitchen & bathrooms; LED recessed lighting throughout; skylight allowing for natural light in stairwell and common areas; ample closet space & unfinished basement great for storage; new concrete parking pad, front sidewalk & marble front steps; pets considered on case by case basis; less than 1 mile from JHU campus; .5 mi to full-service supermarket, dining, farmer's market and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152024p
Property Id 152024
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5123262)