Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

528 E 27th St

528 East 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 East 27th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Better Waverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
528 E. 27th Street - a beauty!! - Property Id: 152024

This is 1 of 4 side-by-side, fully renovated row homes in hip East Harwood available for rent. Details of the property include 3 bedrooms with closets in each BR; master BR with full bathroom; additional 2nd fl full bath, 1st fl half bath, 1st fl laundry closet with new washer/dryer; high efficiency ductless HVAC units; high efficiency, insulated vinyl windows; matching stainless appliances; granite kitchen counter-top; pantry; matching brushed nickel cabinet and door hardware throughout; luxury vinyl tile on first floor and gorgeous carpet on 2nd floor & staircase; under cabinet & ambient lighting in kitchen & bathrooms; LED recessed lighting throughout; skylight allowing for natural light in stairwell and common areas; ample closet space & unfinished basement great for storage; new concrete parking pad, front sidewalk & marble front steps; pets considered on case by case basis; less than 1 mile from JHU campus; .5 mi to full-service supermarket, dining, farmer's market and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/152024p
Property Id 152024

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 E 27th St have any available units?
528 E 27th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 E 27th St have?
Some of 528 E 27th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 E 27th St currently offering any rent specials?
528 E 27th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 E 27th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 528 E 27th St is pet friendly.
Does 528 E 27th St offer parking?
Yes, 528 E 27th St offers parking.
Does 528 E 27th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 528 E 27th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 E 27th St have a pool?
No, 528 E 27th St does not have a pool.
Does 528 E 27th St have accessible units?
No, 528 E 27th St does not have accessible units.
Does 528 E 27th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 E 27th St has units with dishwashers.
