526 E. 26th Street
526 E. 26th Street

526 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 East 26th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Harwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Available 09/07/19 526 E. 27th Street - Property Id: 151821

This is 1 of 4 side-by-side, fully renovated row homes in hip East Harwood available for rent. Details of the property include 3 bedrooms with closets in each BR; master BR with full bathroom; additional 2nd fl full bath, 1st fl half bath, 1st fl laundry closet with new washer/dryer; high efficiency ductless HVAC units; high efficiency, insulated vinyl windows; matching stainless appliances; granite kitchen counter-top; pantry; matching brushed nickel cabinet and door hardware throughout; luxury vinyl tile on first floor and gorgeous carpet on 2nd floor & staircase; under cabinet & ambient lighting in kitchen & bathrooms; LED recessed lighting throughout; skylight allowing for natural light in stairwell and common areas; ample closet space & unfinished basement great for storage; new concrete parking pad, front sidewalk & marble front steps; pets considered on case by case basis; less than 1 mile from JHU campus; .5 mi to full-service supermarket, dining, farmer's market and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151821p
Property Id 151821

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5122284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

