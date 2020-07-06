Rent Calculator
525 S Rose St
525 S Rose St
525 South Rose Street
·
Location
525 South Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
newly renovated 2 bed 2.5 bath Canton - Property Id: 180550
2 bed 2.5 bath newly renovated townhome in Canton. South of eastern Ave.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180550
Property Id 180550
(RLNE5385086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 S Rose St have any available units?
525 S Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 525 S Rose St have?
Some of 525 S Rose St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 525 S Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
525 S Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 S Rose St pet-friendly?
No, 525 S Rose St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 525 S Rose St offer parking?
No, 525 S Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 525 S Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 S Rose St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 S Rose St have a pool?
No, 525 S Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 525 S Rose St have accessible units?
No, 525 S Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 525 S Rose St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 S Rose St has units with dishwashers.
