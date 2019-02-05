Rent Calculator
525 Mt Holly St Unit 1
525 Mt Holly St Unit 1
525 Mount Holly St
·
No Longer Available
Location
525 Mount Holly St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment
Property Highlights
-2 Level Apartment
-Large Backyard
-Large Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-Finished Basement
-Close to Public Transit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4947629)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have any available units?
525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
