Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

525 Mt Holly St Unit 1

525 Mount Holly St · No Longer Available
Location

525 Mount Holly St, Baltimore, MD 21229
Irvington

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment

Property Highlights
-2 Level Apartment
-Large Backyard
-Large Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-Finished Basement
-Close to Public Transit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4947629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have any available units?
525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Mt Holly St Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
