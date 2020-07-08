Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
523 South Fulton Avenue - 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
523 South Fulton Avenue - 4
523 S Fulton Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
523 S Fulton Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223
Shipley Hill
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
One single bedroom in Sharehouse great location near bus stop and near shopping center 15 min from downtown. Looking right roommate shares bathroom and kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 have any available units?
523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 offers parking.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
2826 Windsor Ave
2826 Windsor Ave
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland