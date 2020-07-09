All apartments in Baltimore
523 South Fulton Avenue - 2

523 South Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

523 South Fulton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
One single bedroom in Sharehouse great location near bus stop and near shopping center 15 min from downtown. Looking right roommate shares bathroom and kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 have any available units?
523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 South Fulton Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

