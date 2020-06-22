Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
523 SAVAGE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
523 SAVAGE ST
523 Savage Street
No Longer Available
523 Savage Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Greektown
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large one bedroom, 2nd floor unit, just steps to Johns Hopkins Bayview. Easy access to 95 & 895
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 523 SAVAGE ST have any available units?
523 SAVAGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 523 SAVAGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
523 SAVAGE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 SAVAGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 523 SAVAGE ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 523 SAVAGE ST offer parking?
No, 523 SAVAGE ST does not offer parking.
Does 523 SAVAGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 SAVAGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 SAVAGE ST have a pool?
No, 523 SAVAGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 523 SAVAGE ST have accessible units?
No, 523 SAVAGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 523 SAVAGE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 SAVAGE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 SAVAGE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 SAVAGE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
