Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 523 Mosher St Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
523 Mosher St Unit 2
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
523 Mosher St Unit 2
523 Mosher St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
523 Mosher St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Bi-Level Apartment in Upton
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Washer/Dryer in Unit
-Spacious Room with Lots of Sunlight
-2 Full Baths
-Spacious Kitchen
-Close to Downtown
-Close to Public Transit
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5148207)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have any available units?
523 Mosher St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 523 Mosher St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
523 Mosher St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Mosher St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland