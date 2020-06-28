All apartments in Baltimore
523 Mosher St Unit 2
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

523 Mosher St Unit 2

523 Mosher St · No Longer Available
Location

523 Mosher St, Baltimore, MD 21217
Upton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Bi-Level Apartment in Upton

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Washer/Dryer in Unit
-Spacious Room with Lots of Sunlight
-2 Full Baths
-Spacious Kitchen
-Close to Downtown
-Close to Public Transit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5148207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have any available units?
523 Mosher St Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 523 Mosher St Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
523 Mosher St Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Mosher St Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Mosher St Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Mosher St Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
