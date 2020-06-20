Rent Calculator
5226 Frankford Ave Apt E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
5226 Frankford Ave Apt E
5226 Frankford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5226 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4505203)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E have any available units?
5226 Frankford Ave Apt E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E have?
Some of 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Frankford Ave Apt E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E is pet friendly.
Does 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E does offer parking.
Does 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E have a pool?
No, 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E have accessible units?
No, 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 Frankford Ave Apt E does not have units with dishwashers.
