Baltimore, MD
522 N Bouldin St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 N Bouldin St
522 North Bouldin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 North Bouldin Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
We have a 2 bedroom house with a den for rent in Baltimore City. If you are interested please call us today.
This a cozy house with lots of natural light. Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3582169)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 N Bouldin St have any available units?
522 N Bouldin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 522 N Bouldin St have?
Some of 522 N Bouldin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 522 N Bouldin St currently offering any rent specials?
522 N Bouldin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 N Bouldin St pet-friendly?
No, 522 N Bouldin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 522 N Bouldin St offer parking?
No, 522 N Bouldin St does not offer parking.
Does 522 N Bouldin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 N Bouldin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 N Bouldin St have a pool?
No, 522 N Bouldin St does not have a pool.
Does 522 N Bouldin St have accessible units?
No, 522 N Bouldin St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 N Bouldin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 N Bouldin St does not have units with dishwashers.
