Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5211 FLORENCE AVENUE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5211 FLORENCE AVENUE
5211 Florence Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5211 Florence Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington
Amenities
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three level home with plenty of space! Three bedrooms with additional rooms on third level, and unfinished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have any available units?
5211 FLORENCE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5211 FLORENCE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland