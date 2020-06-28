All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5211 FLORENCE AVENUE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

5211 FLORENCE AVENUE

5211 Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5211 Florence Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three level home with plenty of space! Three bedrooms with additional rooms on third level, and unfinished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have any available units?
5211 FLORENCE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5211 FLORENCE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5211 FLORENCE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr
Baltimore, MD 21220
521 St Paul Street
521 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland