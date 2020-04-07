All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
5207 Ready Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

5207 Ready Ave

5207 Ready Avenue · No Longer Available
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

5207 Ready Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 2 more bedrooms at the finished basement ! Awesome layout. Water included. Call or text today for showing at 443-500-7502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5207 Ready Ave have any available units?
5207 Ready Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5207 Ready Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Ready Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Ready Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Ready Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5207 Ready Ave offer parking?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have a pool?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have accessible units?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5207 Ready Ave has units with air conditioning.
