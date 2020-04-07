Rent Calculator
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5207 Ready Ave
5207 Ready Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5207 Ready Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Woodbourne - McCabe
Amenities
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with 2 more bedrooms at the finished basement ! Awesome layout. Water included. Call or text today for showing at 443-500-7502
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5207 Ready Ave have any available units?
5207 Ready Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5207 Ready Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5207 Ready Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5207 Ready Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5207 Ready Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5207 Ready Ave offer parking?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have a pool?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have accessible units?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5207 Ready Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5207 Ready Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5207 Ready Ave has units with air conditioning.
