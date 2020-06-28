Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5205 ELMER AVENUE
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:04 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5205 ELMER AVENUE
5205 Elmer Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5205 Elmer Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Arlington
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Three bedroom one bath detached home with partially finished basement and yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5205 ELMER AVENUE have any available units?
5205 ELMER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5205 ELMER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5205 ELMER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 ELMER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5205 ELMER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5205 ELMER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5205 ELMER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5205 ELMER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 ELMER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 ELMER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5205 ELMER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5205 ELMER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5205 ELMER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 ELMER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 ELMER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 ELMER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 ELMER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
